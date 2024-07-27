IDF prepares to retaliate after Hezbollah rocket kills 11 children in Majdal Shams

Following the rocket attack on the northern Druze town of Majdal Shams , the IDF reported Saturday night that Hezbollah fired the rocket that struck a soccer field where children were practicing, killing at least 11 of them and injuring over 20 others, including at least five critically. Multiple high-level assessments are underway within the IDF.

The military said that the barrage followed the earlier elimination of members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in the southern Lebanon town of Kfarkela. "We killed a Hezbollah operative, and in response, they killed children. The IDF is prepared to respond," the army said.

1 View gallery IDF helicopter airlifts casualties from rocket impact site in Majdal Shams ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

An initial IDF investigation indicated that the air defense systems had difficulty intercepting the rocket, and the incident is under review by the Air Force. No Home Front Command restrictions were imposed on the northern Golan Heights town, allowing the soccer practice to proceed.

Security consultations are currently being led by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in the absence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is on a state visit to the United States.

Gallant and senior Northern Command officials have repeatedly sought to escalate attacks on Hezbollah, advocating early in the war for Lebanon to be the primary theater of operations rather than Gaza.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the Hezbollah attack crossed all red lines and would be met with an appropriate response. "We are approaching the moment of full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz said.

Security forces at rocket impact site in Majdal Shams ( Video: Avihu Shapira )





"We will pay a price on both the front and the home front, but by the end of the war, Nasrallah and Hezbollah will be crushed, and Lebanon will suffer severely. We will restore peace and security to the northern communities. I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for a comprehensive campaign worldwide to gain legitimacy for action in Lebanon."

Hezbollah sources told Lebanese media that "Israel's accusations that Hezbollah attacked Majdal Shams are false," denying that they fired the rocket that hit the soccer field. Hezbollah later issued an official statement denying involvement. "Hezbollah completely denies the accusations by Israeli media about the attack on Majdal Shams. Hezbollah confirms it has no connection to the incident," a statement read.

The rocket barrage began at 6:18 p.m., with reports indicating that Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at northern Israeli communities. The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen claimed that the barrage included more than 100 rockets fired over the course of an hour toward the Galilee and Golan Heights, following the killing of four Radwan force operatives in Kfarkela.