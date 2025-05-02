Trump to strip Harvard's tax-exempt status: 'It's what they deserve!'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he planned to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, the latest salvo against the Ivy League school amid a larger crackdown on elite U.S. universities.
"We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt status. It's what they deserve!" Trump said in a post on his social media platform, without specifying when he might take action.
Representatives for Harvard could not be immediately reached for comment on the president's post.
Since taking office in January, Trump has targeted major U.S. universities by freezing federal funding, launching investigations, revoking student visas and making other demands, saying higher education has been gripped by antisemitic, anti-American, Marxist and "radical left" ideologies.
Harvard has pushed back, suing the administration over the halted U.S. research funding and other demands, and joining more than 200 university and college presidents in protesting Trump's higher education policies.