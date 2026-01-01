Netanyahu’s tuxedo, Melania’s dress: Inside Trump’s New Year’s Eve party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were seen attending President Donald Trump’s lavish New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, which also featured a fireworks display. Watch the footage:
During the event, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The president's wife, Melania, entered the ballroom at the Florida estate wearing a shimmering silver dress. The Trump and Netanyahu couples were later seen watching the fireworks display together.
When Netanyahu arrived for a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump joked that he would invite him to the New Year’s Eve party — which ultimately happened.
During the event, Trump also served as the master of ceremonies for a charity auction at his party. He expressed amazement when one attendee bid $1 million for a painting of Jesus that Trump put up for sale, opening the bidding at $100,000. “One million dollars, wow,” Trump said as the bid came in.
The president, wearing a tuxedo, later said the outcome was not a major surprise, noting that the bidder was “the biggest guy” on Wall Street. The winning bid ultimately reached $2.75 million.
The painting was created by artist Vanessa Horabuena, who describes herself on Instagram as a “Christian worship artist.” Before the auction began, she painted the face of Jesus on a black canvas in front of the audience in about 10 minutes.