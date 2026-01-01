Netanyahu’s tuxedo, Melania’s dress: Inside Trump’s New Year’s Eve party

The prime minister arrived at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party in a tuxedo and bow tie, watched the fireworks with his wife and the Trump couple, and attended a charity auction where a painting of Jesus sold for $2.75 million

Itamar Eichner
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Benjamin Netanyahu
Melania Trump
Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were seen attending President Donald Trump’s lavish New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, which also featured a fireworks display. Watch the footage:
The Trumps arrive at the event and watch the fireworks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara
(Photo: Reuters)
During the event, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The president's wife, Melania, entered the ballroom at the Florida estate wearing a shimmering silver dress. The Trump and Netanyahu couples were later seen watching the fireworks display together.
When Netanyahu arrived for a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump joked that he would invite him to the New Year’s Eve party — which ultimately happened.
2 View gallery
טראמפ ונתניהו במסיבת השנה החדשה במאר-א-לאגו, פלורידהטראמפ ונתניהו במסיבת השנה החדשה במאר-א-לאגו, פלורידה
Netanyahu alongside the Trump couple at the New Year’s Eve party
2 View gallery
טראמפ ונתניהו במסיבת השנה החדשה במאר-א-לאגו, פלורידהטראמפ ונתניהו במסיבת השנה החדשה במאר-א-לאגו, פלורידה
During the event, Trump also served as the master of ceremonies for a charity auction at his party. He expressed amazement when one attendee bid $1 million for a painting of Jesus that Trump put up for sale, opening the bidding at $100,000. “One million dollars, wow,” Trump said as the bid came in.
The president, wearing a tuxedo, later said the outcome was not a major surprise, noting that the bidder was “the biggest guy” on Wall Street. The winning bid ultimately reached $2.75 million.
The painting was created by artist Vanessa Horabuena, who describes herself on Instagram as a “Christian worship artist.” Before the auction began, she painted the face of Jesus on a black canvas in front of the audience in about 10 minutes.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""