Netanyahu’s tuxedo, Melania’s dress: Inside Trump’s New Year’s Eve party

The Trumps arrive at the event and watch the fireworks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara

The Trumps arrive at the event and watch the fireworks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara

During the event, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The president's wife, Melania, entered the ballroom at the Florida estate wearing a shimmering silver dress. The Trump and Netanyahu couples were later seen watching the fireworks display together.

During the event, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The president's wife, Melania, entered the ballroom at the Florida estate wearing a shimmering silver dress. The Trump and Netanyahu couples were later seen watching the fireworks display together.

During the event, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The president's wife, Melania, entered the ballroom at the Florida estate wearing a shimmering silver dress. The Trump and Netanyahu couples were later seen watching the fireworks display together.

at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump joked that he would invite him to the New Year’s Eve party — which ultimately happened.

at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump joked that he would invite him to the New Year’s Eve party — which ultimately happened.