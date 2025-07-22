'Serious violation of ethics': Israeli Medical Association demands humanitarian access to Gaza

The Israeli Medical Association (IMA) has called on Israeli military and government officials to ensure the entry of medical supplies and basic humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip amid escalating global criticism.
On Tuesday, IMA Chairman Prof. Zion Hagay sent letters to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Brig. Gen. Ghassan Alian, urging them to guarantee the delivery of medical equipment and humanitarian conditions to Gaza’s civilian population.
“The Israeli Medical Association, responsible among other things for public health and medical ethics, will continue working to guarantee humanitarian conditions while consistently calling for the release of hostages in accordance with medical ethics and morality,” the IMA said in a statement.
A day earlier, Hagay emphasized the importance of allowing humanitarian and medical supplies into Gaza despite security concerns that such items might be used by terrorist groups for weapons or terror infrastructure.
“As an organization responsible, among other things, for medical ethics and public health, we wish to emphasize the necessity of ensuring medical supplies and basic humanitarian conditions for the civilian population in Gaza,” he wrote. “This is required both by medical ethics and morality and by international humanitarian law.”
In an interview with Ynet, Hagay said the IMA has been receiving numerous inquiries internationally regarding recent events in Gaza. “What they see in Europe is much more than what we see in Israeli media. They see destruction and casualties,” he said. “We are requesting clarifications from Israeli authorities so we can explain to the world whether these reports are accurate or not.”
Hagay said the letters come amid increased pressure from international medical organizations, including the World Medical Association, as well as reports suggesting higher civilian casualties.
The IMA’s calls come after the British Medical Association voted last month to sever ties with its Israeli counterpart, demanding Israel uphold medical neutrality and condemn attacks on Gaza’s health system. Some British doctors also urged suspending the Israeli Medical Association from the World Medical Association.
Hagay defended the IDF, saying, “I believe the IDF is a values-based army that adheres to international ethics and I believe there is no intention to harm civilians. I hope we can get answers.”
He added that Israeli doctors are also investigating recent incidents in Gaza and that transparency and information sharing are key to addressing concerns raised internationally.