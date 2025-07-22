'Serious violation of ethics': Israeli Medical Association demands humanitarian access to Gaza

On Tuesday, IMA Chairman Prof. Zion Hagay sent letters to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Brig. Gen. Ghassan Alian, urging them to guarantee the delivery of medical equipment and humanitarian conditions to Gaza’s civilian population.

“The Israeli Medical Association, responsible among other things for public health and medical ethics, will continue working to guarantee humanitarian conditions while consistently calling for the release of hostages in accordance with medical ethics and morality,” the IMA said in a statement.

A day earlier, Hagay emphasized the importance of allowing humanitarian and medical supplies into Gaza despite security concerns that such items might be used by terrorist groups for weapons or terror infrastructure.

“As an organization responsible, among other things, for medical ethics and public health, we wish to emphasize the necessity of ensuring medical supplies and basic humanitarian conditions for the civilian population in Gaza,” he wrote. “This is required both by medical ethics and morality and by international humanitarian law.”

