‘The attack on Venezuela is Zionist,’ acting president Delcy Rodríguez says

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez accused Israel on Sunday of being behind the U.S. operation that led to the capture of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro, calling the strike on Caracas “Zionist” and repeating claims that Maduro remains the country’s only legitimate president.

In a televised address alongside senior officials from Maduro’s inner circle, Rodríguez said the events surrounding his arrest were the responsibility of “the Zionists,” echoing long-standing rhetoric used by Venezuela’s Chavista government to blame Israel and its allies for foreign pressure on the regime.

El ataque a Venezuela “es sionista”

La hilacha antisemita de la vicepresidente de Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez, cuando lo ocurrido es culpa “de los sionistas” y sostuvo que Maduro es el "único presidente de Venezuela"

De manual, y como era de esperar del régimen Chavista, la culpa… pic.twitter.com/SjmYrZF1f6 — ITON GADOL es Israel y las comunidades judias (@Itongadol) January 3, 2026

“The attack on Venezuela is Zionist,” Rodríguez said, without providing evidence. She added that Nicolás Maduro “is the only president of Venezuela,” despite his transfer to U.S. custody and a ruling by Venezuela’s constitutional court naming her interim president during his absence.

Rodríguez’s remarks followed the U.S. military operation that seized Maduro in Caracas and flew him to New York, where he was booked into federal custody. U.S. President Donald Trump praised the operation as decisive and said it marked the end of Maduro’s rule.

1 View gallery Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez ( Photo: AFP )

The accusation against Israel comes amid continued uncertainty over who holds real power in Venezuela. While Rodríguez has assumed the role of acting president under the constitution, she appeared publicly with National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, signaling unity among the ruling elite.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to Rodríguez’s comments.