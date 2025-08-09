Smotrich says ‘lost faith’ in Netanyahu’s Gaza war position

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed a profound “loss of confidence” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s ability to lead the IDF to a decisive victory. In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Smotrich criticized the government’s recent decisions, particularly those involving the Gaza Strip, and called for a clear, uncompromising military strategy.

His remarks follow a heated Cabinet meeting on Thursday , where he opposed the government’s latest approach to the ongoing war with Hamas . Smotrich has historically supported government decisions, even those he disagreed with, in the name of national unity.

3 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Dana Kopel, Shalev Shalom, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

However, he now believes the government’s actions, including the release of convicted terrorists and painful territorial withdrawals, have strayed from the path to victory. “Until now, I backed decisions I didn’t fully support because unity was paramount,” Smotrich wrote.

“I stayed in the government despite horrific choices, as long as I believed we were striving for a decisive outcome. I no longer trust that the prime minister can or wants to lead the IDF there.”

During Friday night’s Cabinet meeting, Smotrich directly challenged Netanyahu, accusing him of misleading the public. “Don’t lie to the people,” he reportedly told the prime minister. He argued that Netanyahu’s strategy appeared aimed at securing a deal with Hamas rather than achieving a military victory.

Smotrich’s concerns were echoed by senior security officials, including National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad chief David Barnea and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir , who also opposed the Cabinet’s decision, though not for the same reasons. Zamir, in particular, expressed fears that the proposed operation could endanger hostages still held by Hamas .

The planned military operation in Gaza, set to begin with the “takeover” of Gaza City is expected to start soon. The evacuation of Gaza City’s civilian population to the south must be completed by October 7 , a date chosen for its symbolic significance.

3 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Once the evacuation is complete, Israel intends to impose a siege on Hamas terrorists remaining in the city, presenting the terror group with an ultimatum: surrender or face a full-scale military incursion. Smotrich has advocated for a bold strategy, urging Netanyahu to reconvene the cabinet and commit to a definitive plan.

“Mr. prime minister, it’s not too late to change course,” he said. “Announce unequivocally that there will be no more pauses, no partial deals. This time, we head for a clear victory, leading to Hamas’s total surrender, the return of all hostages in one phase or its complete destruction.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Smotrich’s vision extends beyond military victory. He has proposed annexing large parts of the Gaza Strip and encouraging voluntary emigration from the territory. However, his suggestions have sparked controversy, with some cabinet members describing them as extreme.

Sources present at the cabinet meeting revealed that Netanyahu rejected Smotrich’s demand to rule out temporary deals, opting instead to align with ministers Aryeh Deri and Gideon Sa’ar, who supported halting fighting if Hamas agreed to a temporary agreement.

In private discussions following the Cabinet meeting, Smotrich expressed frustration over the government’s trajectory. “You’re not moving toward victory, and time is running out,” he reportedly said. “You can’t keep stalling forever. At some point, even [Donald] Trump ’s patience will wear thin. Meanwhile, we’re paying a diplomatic price and failing to finish this.”

3 View gallery Netanyahu ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf/GPO )

Other Cabinet members echoed his concerns, noting that Netanyahu’s pursuit of a temporary deal undermined the goal of a decisive victory. They argued that the prime minister’s refusal to commit to a no-deal strategy reflected a broader reluctance to fully confront Hamas.

Security officials and Cabinet members also highlighted the strategic complexities. Zamir proposed a plan described as “ceasefire and security measures” or “sit and do nothing,” which critics argued would neither secure the hostages’ release nor deliver a decisive blow to Hamas.

“We have 50 hostages,” one source noted. “A ceasefire and security measures won’t bring them back or achieve victory.” With recent diplomatic setbacks, including campaigns accusing Israel of starvation tactics and calls for Palestinian statehood, some officials believe military pressure on Gaza City is the only remaining leverage to secure both the hostages’ release and a strategic advantage.