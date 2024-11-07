As Hezbollah rockets continue to rain down on northern Israel, residents of border communities like Avivim say they no longer feel safe returning home.
Wednesday’s heavy barrage, which left three residents wounded and caused extensive property damage, underscored the community’s fears. In Avivim alone, 12 homes and agricultural facilities were hit, while fires raged through the village.
The IDF confirmed Thursday that Sergeant Ariel Sosnov, 20, of Jerusalem, a soldier in the 605th Engineering Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade, was killed in Wednesday’s attacks. Sosnov died when a Hezbollah rocket struck the moshav, making him the latest casualty in the ongoing violence.
Amid Sofer, head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, voiced his frustration: “I don’t understand how residents are expected to even consider returning when rockets are still falling. Security means no sirens, no rockets.”
With more than 50 rockets fired from Lebanon on Wednesday, over ten reportedly landed in Avivim alone, striking homes and igniting fires that took 15 fire crews hours to control. “Large parts of the moshav were destroyed,” said Eyal Peretz, a community board member. “Homes, property, packing houses and farmland—the damage is heartbreaking.”
Residents, already weary from decades of conflict, are calling for a long-term solution. "We’ve been told repeatedly it’s safe to come back, but then the rockets hit,” said Ammi Dahan, who returned to Avivim last month. "To truly bring people back, we need restoration, jobs and infrastructure."
Emergency responders have been actively working in Avivim to contain fires and assist residents. Meanwhile, the IDF has continued strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon as hostilities along the border persist.
