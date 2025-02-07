Israel awaits list of names of hostages to be freed next

Officials voice some concern Hamas may delay the release of three more hostages amid Trump's announced plans for Gaza; Israel demands Shiri Bibas and her two little boys be returned 

Itamar Eichner, Ilana Curiel|
Israel on Friday was awaiting the names of the next three hostages to be released on Saturday as part of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal.
An official earlier that a lower level Israeli delegation will travel to Qatar to continue talks with the mediators on the completion of the first phase. Sources said there was agreement with the American administration that negotiations for phase two of the deal must proceed.
After U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan for removing Palestinians from Gaza while rebuilding of the Strip was to take place, and Israeli source said there was concern that Hamas would not continue the release of hostages.
4 View gallery
ביג דונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהוביג דונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהו
Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump
(Photo: Jack Guez / AFP)
4 View gallery
שחרור החטופים ירדן ביבס ועופר קלדרוןשחרור החטופים ירדן ביבס ועופר קלדרון
Yarden Bibas released by Hamas on Saturday
4 View gallery
שירי ביבס וילדיהשירי ביבס וילדיה
Shiri Bibas and her two baby boys abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7
Israel put pressure on the mediators to include in the next release, Shiri Bibas and her two little boys whom Hamas claimed were killed in November 2023. Israel said there was no evidence to support that claim while concerns for the young family grew. Yarden Bibas was released last week but the fate of his family remained unknown.
Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon released by Hamas 

Officials traveling with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to the United States said he was interested in prolonging the duration of the first phase of the deal that would see 33 of the hostages returned by its completion.
4 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בקפיטולראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בקפיטול
Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Capitol Hill
(PHoto: Mandel Ngan / AFP)
However, the prime minister insists that in phase two of the deal, Gaza would be demilitarized, all hostages returned, including the bodies of those who were killed and the Hamas leadership exiled. Netanyahu also insists Hamas plays no role in rebuilding Gaza after the destruction caused by the war.
