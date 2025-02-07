Israel awaits list of names of hostages to be freed next

Israel on Friday was awaiting the names of the next three hostages to be released on Saturday as part of the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal.
An official earlier that a lower level Israeli delegation will travel to Qatar to continue talks with the mediators on the completion of the first phase. Sources said there was agreement with the American administration that negotiations for phase two of the deal must proceed.
After U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan for removing Palestinians from Gaza while rebuilding of the Strip was to take place, and Israeli source said there was concern that Hamas would not continue the release of hostages.
Israel put pressure on the mediators to include in the next release, Shiri Bibas and her two little boys whom Hamas claimed were killed in November 2023. Israel said there was no evidence to support that claim while concerns for the young family grew. Yarden Bibas was released last week but the fate of his family remained unknown.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Officials traveling with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to the United States said he was interested in prolonging the duration of the first phase of the deal that would see 33 of the hostages returned by its completion.
However, the prime minister insists that in phase two of the deal, Gaza would be demilitarized, all hostages returned, including the bodies of those who were killed and the Hamas leadership exiled. Netanyahu also insists Hamas plays no role in rebuilding Gaza after the destruction caused by the war.