Trump says Israel to hand Gaza over to US and no American soldiers needed

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that Israel will hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the fighting but claimed no American troops would be involved.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that Israel will hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the fighting but claimed no American troops would be involved.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that Israel will hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the fighting but claimed no American troops would be involved.