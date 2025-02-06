Trump says Israel to hand Gaza over to US and no American soldiers needed

U.S. president says in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that Gaza would be handed over 'at the conclusion of the fighting' and Palestinians would be resettled in 'far safer, more beautiful communities' in the region

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that Israel will hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the fighting but claimed no American troops would be involved.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."
2 View gallery
עקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזהעקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזה
Donald Trump, Gazans return to the northern areas in the Strip
(Photo: Omar Al Qattaa / AFP)
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בבית הלבן ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בבית הלבן
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
(Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)
Trump concluded his post by saying there would be no American military involvement. "No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Trump stunned the audience during his press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, after the two met at the White House, when he said that "the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, we will do work there. We will control it and neutralize all the bombs," Trump said. "We will clear Gaza and get rid of the destruction and carry out economic development that will provide endless jobs and housing. It is impossible to go back. If they go back, it will happen again.
Donald Trump says Gaza can be a riviera
(צילום: MSNBC)

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Netanyahu said that was the "first good idea" he had heard. "It's a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone," he said in an interview to Fox on Wednesday.
Trump's plan was widely rejected in the Arab world. "The Palestinian people will never abandon their land—Gaza is an inseparable part of it.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""