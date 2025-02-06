Trump says Israel to hand Gaza over to US and no American soldiers needed

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that Israel will hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the fighting but claimed no American troops would be involved.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."
Trump concluded his post by saying there would be no American military involvement. "No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"
Trump stunned the audience during his press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, after the two met at the White House, when he said that "the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, we will do work there. We will control it and neutralize all the bombs," Trump said. "We will clear Gaza and get rid of the destruction and carry out economic development that will provide endless jobs and housing. It is impossible to go back. If they go back, it will happen again.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Netanyahu said that was the "first good idea" he had heard. "It's a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone," he said in an interview to Fox on Wednesday.
Trump's plan was widely rejected in the Arab world. "The Palestinian people will never abandon their land—Gaza is an inseparable part of it.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.