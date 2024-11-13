Israeli Navy submarines join ground forces in deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

The IDF on Wednesday evening released footage of Navy operations amid ongoing fighting in Lebanon, showcasing defensive and offensive missions at sea, where submarines and missile boats joined ground forces to eliminate terrorists.
In one video, Navy forces, with intelligence assistance from Shin Bet and Naval Intelligence, killed Said Alaa Naif Ali, a senior operative in Hamas' military wing in Lebanon. who was responsible for planning attacks against Israeli targets and recruiting operatives for Hamas in Lebanon.
In a separate strike led by Air Force intelligence, the IDF confirmed it had killed Ali Barakat, a central figure in Hezbollah's Unit 127, specializing in aerial operations. The operations were coordinated through the Navy's fire control center in close collaboration with the Northern Command, the Air Force and Military Intelligence.
In another operation led by Naval Intelligence, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah’s main naval base in Beirut. The facility, serving as a key operational center, housed dozens of vessels and was used for training Hezbollah’s naval force in attacks on Israeli maritime and strategic targets.
Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official told Ynet on Wednesday that talks with the United States on a political arrangement to end fighting against Hezbollah on the northern border are in their final drafting stages, with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer leading the efforts with Washington.
At the center of the talks is a supplement intended to secure Israel’s operational freedom in case of violations by Lebanon. "This is the most important thing for Israel," the official stressed.
"We have clear understandings with the Americans," he added. "In cases of weapons smuggling from Syria, Hezbollah's rearmament or attempts at attacks — we’ll have backing to act." He noted that the agreement with Washington is especially significant amid the ongoing tensions between the countries. "The arrangement and legitimacy to act are very important to us.”
