Hezbollah fires rockets at central Israel for 2nd time in day

Hezbollah fired rockets at central Israel for the second time on Tuesday. Sirens were heard in the Sharon Plains as IDF aerial defenses intercepted some of the rocket fire.
A home sustained damage in a barrage of rockets fired at central Israel in the morning hours. The residents disabled couple said they had no shelter and attempted to cower in the safest spot in the house.
Hezbollah said they were targeting Mossad headquarters and the base housing IDF intelligence unit 8200, both situated north of Tel Aviv.
Four people were hurt in the attack, from intercept shrapnel and a rocket landed on a major highway.
The military said it intercepted most of the rockets.
