Hezbollah fires rockets at central Israel for 2nd time in day

Sirens sounded in the communities in the Sharon Plains and in the central parts of the West Bank as IDF aerial defenses intercepted the rocket fire 

Intercepting rocket fire from Lebanon
(Yair Sagi)

Hezbollah fired rockets at central Israel for the second time on Tuesday. Sirens were heard in the Sharon Plains as IDF aerial defenses intercepted some of the rocket fire.
2 View gallery
יירוטים מעל מזרח השרוןיירוטים מעל מזרח השרון
rockets intercepted over the Sharon Plains on Tuesday evening
(Photo: Raana Ben Tzur)
A home sustained damage in a barrage of rockets fired at central Israel in the morning hours. The residents disabled couple said they had no shelter and attempted to cower in the safest spot in the house.
2 View gallery
פגיעה ישירה בבית בהוד השרוןפגיעה ישירה בבית בהוד השרון
Home sustains damage in a Hezbollah rocket strike on central Israel on Tuesday
(Photo: Courtesy)
Hezbollah said they were targeting Mossad headquarters and the base housing IDF intelligence unit 8200, both situated north of Tel Aviv.
Four people were hurt in the attack, from intercept shrapnel and a rocket landed on a major highway.
The military said it intercepted most of the rockets.
