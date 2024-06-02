Gallant: 'We are steadily choking Hamas, preparing an alternative government'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday afternoon that Israel has been "steadily choking" Hamas by cutting it off from its supply routes on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt and is working on establishing an alternative government in the Palestinian enclave.

"The operation in Rafah is progressing both above and below ground. The forces are fighting with great determination and are destroying the lifeline connecting the Gaza Strip to Egypt. We are steadily choking Hamas, preventing it from continuing to exist – it will not have the ability to reinforce, grow stronger or arm itself," he said following a situation assessment at the Southern Command headquarters.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (right) during visit to Southern Command ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"We are preparing an alternative government for Hamas. Once we isolate the areas, we will remove Hamas operatives and bring in other forces to enable a different regime."

Last Wednesday, the IDF reported that it had secured full operational control over the Philadelphi Corridor , which stretches the Gaza-Egypt border.

According to the army, at least 20 tunnels were uncovered and it was investigating how many of them were dug under the border and used by Hamas to transport weapons, cash and perhaps people in and out of the enclave.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating near the Philadelphi corridor in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

At least 82 tunnel shafts also were found and were expected to be destroyed after they are examined. Israel relayed the information on the tunnels to Egypt, which had previously vehemently denied the existence of such tunnels.

The military also said its forces had located structures and dugouts housing dozens of loaded rocket launchers. Their positioning mere yards away from the border itself was likely in the belief that the IDF would not strike an area so close to Egypt.