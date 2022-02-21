Probe clears Israel Police of misuse of NSO spyware

The investigative body in the Justice Ministry completed its review of the alleged illegal use of the Pegasus spyware by the police and found no evidence that there was wide spread misuse of the technology.
The allegations of police misuse of the spyware, first came to light in a report published by Ynet's sister organization Calcalist, which has said it stands behind the reporting.
" The investigative team with the assistance of technology experts from Israel's security agencies, completed a thorough review of all the data pertaining to the police tapping of devices using the Pegasus software, since it was first put into operation by the force, including the data stored in the NSO servers," the report stated.
"According to NSO, the police were not given any access into its system other than through its customer interface and therefor the information stored there, cannot be altered."
The probe did find misuse of the technology on the phone of Shlomo Filber, former director general of the communication's ministry who is a state witness in the corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the report, investigated over stepped authority given to them by a court order.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breech of trust.
The probe did find, however, that no material illegally obtained from Filber's devices was used by investigators in the course of his questioning by police or was provided as evidence against him or his former boss, Netanyahu.
The devices of the former PM's co-defendant Iris Elovich, wife of the communications mogul who is charged along with her husband with bribing Netanyahu, was hacked by the spyware but within the parameters of a court order.
Calcalist published consecutive investigative reports in which they asserted that the NSO spyware was systematically used against civilians, social activists and government officials, but offered no evidence of the claims.
Netanyahu's Likud party issued a statement on Monday after the findings were first published, claiming the findings were unreliable and that the Justice Ministry and the police cannot be trusted to conduct a credible investigation of the matter because they themselves may be implicated.
Netanyahu has long-claimed the charges against him were politically motivated and trumped up by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, his office and the police.
First published: 20:01, 02.21.22