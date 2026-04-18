New evidence links German heiress Christina Block to alleged plot to abduct her own children

New evidence collected by police in Hamburg has further implicated steakhouse heiress Christina Block in the alleged abduction of her children, according to a report published by the German magazine Stern.

Investigators said the findings contradict Block’s claim that she had no prior knowledge of a plan to abduct the children from their father in Denmark.

1 View gallery Christina Block ( Photo: Marcus Brandt/AFP )

According to testimony from Israeli suspects involved in the case, Block attended a brief meeting three days before the abduction at the Grand Elysee hotel in Hamburg, which is owned by her family. They said she provided a bag containing stuffed toys, a sweater and a blanket intended for the children, to reassure them and signal that the abductors were acting on her behalf. Block has denied that the meeting took place.

Police said a renewed review of the hotel’s security footage showed Block entering the hotel that day carrying a bag and leaving shortly afterward without it. Investigators also found that the meeting room used for the gathering had been booked in her name.

Block’s lawyer, Ingo Bott, declined to comment on the report.

Testimony from the Israeli suspects — including alleged ringleader David Ram Barkai, his deputy Karen Tannenbaum and others — is expected to resume this month in a Hamburg court, following a pause linked to regional tensions and flight disruptions.

Prosecutors in Hamburg are expected to decide later this year which of the Israeli suspects will face charges, in addition to Tal Sasson, who is currently on trial alongside Block and others. Sasson is the only suspect being held in custody.

Barkai, 67, previously told investigators that Block paid him to organize and carry out the abduction, saying he and others involved received about 220,000 euros ($240,000). His testimony had already implicated Block.