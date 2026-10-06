Deal reached on flights bringing Israelis home for election as Likud drops complaint

already offered through the initiative will remain as set by the airlines, but no additional flights will be sold under the program. Under the agreement, Likud’s petition was dismissed.

already offered through the initiative will remain as set by the airlines, but no additional flights will be sold under the program. Under the agreement, Likud’s petition was dismissed.

The agreement was reached after Justice Noam Sohlberg, chairman of the Central Elections Committee, proposed that Likud and the initiative’s organizers reach an agreement.

The agreement was reached after Justice Noam Sohlberg, chairman of the Central Elections Committee, proposed that Likud and the initiative’s organizers reach an agreement.

The agreement was reached after Justice Noam Sohlberg, chairman of the Central Elections Committee, proposed that Likud and the initiative’s organizers reach an agreement.