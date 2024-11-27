Hezbollah claims victory while others criticize costly toll in Lebanon

The son of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday shared a video from his destroyed home in Beirut’s Dahieh district, praising the “steadfastness” and “sacrifice” of residents and claiming victory over Israel. Other residents of the Hezbollah stronghold celebrated by chanting support for Nasrallah and the Shiite group.

In southern Lebanon, returning villagers expressed joy to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network, claiming they had triumphed over Israel. Some pointed to the continued displacement of Israelis from Galilee as proof of their success.

The Lebanese army handed out leaflets to returning residents, warning of unexploded munitions. Defense Minister Maurice Salim told Al Jazeera that 10,000 troops would be deployed to the south, asserting Lebanon’s commitment to international resolutions. “Our sovereignty is based on the army’s presence on the southern border. There will be no other force in Lebanon besides our army and UNIFIL,” he said.

However, not everyone celebrated the supposed victory. The Lebanese daily Nidaa al-Watan criticized the celebrations, arguing that Hezbollah’s losses overshadow any claims of success. “Many of Hezbollah’s leaders are no longer alive. Where is the victory without them?” the paper wrote.

It called the destruction of southern border villages, tunnels and defenses a catastrophic blow. The paper also highlighted the displacement of southern residents and the government’s failure to provide shelter during the war, labeling these outcomes the worst defeats Hezbollah has faced since its founding.