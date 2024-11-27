850 cease-fire

Hezbollah claims victory while others criticize costly toll in Lebanon

Son of slain Hezbollah leader posts video from his destroyed Dahieh home, praising 'steadfastness' and 'sacrifice' of Lebanese people; Lebanese daily Nidaa al-Watan slams terror organization, calling losses group's first defeat since inception

Lior Ben Ari|
The son of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday shared a video from his destroyed home in Beirut’s Dahieh district, praising the “steadfastness” and “sacrifice” of residents and claiming victory over Israel. Other residents of the Hezbollah stronghold celebrated by chanting support for Nasrallah and the Shiite group.
In southern Lebanon, returning villagers expressed joy to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network, claiming they had triumphed over Israel. Some pointed to the continued displacement of Israelis from Galilee as proof of their success.
Nasrallah's son posts message from his destroyed Dahieh home
3 View gallery
ביירות ביירות
Pictures of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at the Dahieh
(Photo: Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)
The Lebanese army handed out leaflets to returning residents, warning of unexploded munitions. Defense Minister Maurice Salim told Al Jazeera that 10,000 troops would be deployed to the south, asserting Lebanon’s commitment to international resolutions. “Our sovereignty is based on the army’s presence on the southern border. There will be no other force in Lebanon besides our army and UNIFIL,” he said.
3 View gallery
ביירות ביירות
Residents return to the Dahieh
(Photo: Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)
3 View gallery
טנק של צבא לבנון, מדרום לליטניטנק של צבא לבנון, מדרום לליטני
Lebanon army APCs in the southern coastal city of Tyre
(Photo: Anwar Amro / AFP)
However, not everyone celebrated the supposed victory. The Lebanese daily Nidaa al-Watan criticized the celebrations, arguing that Hezbollah’s losses overshadow any claims of success. “Many of Hezbollah’s leaders are no longer alive. Where is the victory without them?” the paper wrote.
It called the destruction of southern border villages, tunnels and defenses a catastrophic blow. The paper also highlighted the displacement of southern residents and the government’s failure to provide shelter during the war, labeling these outcomes the worst defeats Hezbollah has faced since its founding.
""