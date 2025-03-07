Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, largest attack since ceasefire

Lebanese reports said Israeli planes carried out about 30 strikes across southern Lebanon; IDF spokesman confirmed the attacks shortly after, stating that Hezbollah weapons and rocket launchers were targeted, posing a threat to Israel and violating agreements

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF launched an extensive airstrike on Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon on Friday, marking the largest attack since the ceasefire agreement took effect. The strikes targeted weapons and rocket launchers used by the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah, which is active in the region.
Footage of IDF strikes in Lebanon
An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the presence of weapons and rocket launchers in these sites poses a threat to Israel and is a blatant violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon. “The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild and entrench itself,” the spokesperson added.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בדרום לבנוןתקיפות בדרום לבנון
IDF strikes in Lebanon
The strikes occurred in the Wadi Zibqin area and between the villages of Ayta al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun, near the Litani River and the village of al-Ashiya, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network. Lebanese sources reported that the strikes were the most extensive in the area since the ceasefire was implemented, with approximately 30 strikes carried out across a wide area. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar channel stated that around 20 strikes took place in several villages.
This comes amid ongoing Israeli operations in Lebanon despite the fragile ceasefire along Israel’s northern border. Last week, Israeli air force drones, guided by intelligence, eliminated a Hezbollah member, Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen, in the al-Hermel region of the Bekaa Valley. Shahin was reportedly involved in coordinating weapons deals along the Syria-Lebanon border, continuing operations even after the ceasefire agreement was in effect.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בדרום לבנוןתקיפות בדרום לבנון
Southern Lebanon
Two days earlier, a drone strike targeted a vehicle near the village of al-Qasr, close to the Syria-Lebanon border. According to Saudi network Al-Hadath, the vehicle contained a Hezbollah member named Maher Nasr al-Din, who was killed in the attack. The location of the strike was approximately 150 kilometers from the Israeli border in northern Bekaa.
