Yair Golan defends 'baby killing' remarks: 'Ministers celebrate death and starvation'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan on Tuesday defended his controversial remarks accusing government ministers of celebrating the deaths and starvation of children in Gaza, prompting widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

Golan, a retired major general and chair of the Democratic Party, faced backlash after stating in a radio interview that "a sane country doesn't kill babies for fun." In a subsequent press conference in Tel Aviv, he clarified that his comments were directed solely at the government, not the IDF.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Ido Erez )

"The war in Gaza began as a justified and necessary response to Hamas' despicable attack," Golan said. "But what started as a legitimate campaign has turned into a war with no clear security or national goal, under a failed government."

He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition of prolonging the conflict for political reasons, asserting that the hostages could have been returned through a comprehensive deal and that dismantling Hamas would require building a governing alternative with the help of moderate Sunni states.

"I said this morning that a sane country doesn't kill children," Golan added. "When ministers celebrate the death and starvation of children, it must be condemned. I was referring only to this government—the most failed in Israel's history—not to the IDF."

Golan emphasized his loyalty to the military, stating, "The IDF is my home and my heart." He criticized ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who did not serve in the military, saying they should not lecture him on combat ethics.

In his earlier interview with public broadcaster Kan, Golan warned that Israel risks becoming a pariah state "like South Africa once was" if it does not return to "sane governance."

His remarks provoked swift backlash. Danny Atar, head of the Gilboa Regional Council, resigned from the party in protest, calling Golan's comments "a disgraceful and false accusation."

2 View gallery ( Photo: Elad Gershgon )

Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Golan of inciting against the military and spreading "vile antisemitic blood libels." Condemnations also came from President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and other coalition and opposition leaders. Opposition leader Yair Lapid also addressed the controversy, though he did not mention Golan by name.