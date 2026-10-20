'Sometimes you have to know when to stop': Gantz's #2 defends his decision to withdraw from Knesset race

"This is a sad day for me and for the party. But difficult decisions of national importance require courage and honesty with the public," Blue and White's No. 2, Pnina Tamano-Shata, told ynet Monday night following party chairman Benny Gantz's announcement that Blue and White would withdraw from the Knesset elections.
Tamano-Shata, who has served continuously in the Knesset since 2018 and previously held the position of immigration and absorption minister, remained loyal to Gantz until the very end, despite knowing that the party's chances of winning seats and crossing the electoral threshold were slim. Against this backdrop, she considered whether to stay or leave, but ultimately decided out of loyalty to remain with Gantz rather than seek a new political home, as other members of the faction had done.
"This is not an easy decision. But it is the right one at this time, and I am at peace with it and support it," she said. "We wanted to continue our work with even greater determination, taking a responsible, professional and unifying approach. But responsibility for Israel's future requires us to see the bigger picture and make decisions like this, even when we believe our vision and our path are right. Sometimes you have to know when to stop for the greater good."
She added: "First and foremost, I want to say to everyone who is calling, texting, writing and worrying about me: I simply love you. I love this nation, and I am not giving up on it, or on the things that need to be fixed here. Because a beautiful and good Land of Israel is, above all, a just and equal one that sees and recognizes everyone."
"During my years of partnership with Benny, I saw his integrity, dedication and love for the country and its people up close. Every time he said 'Israel before everything,' he meant it and stood behind those words. I meant it too. Even during difficult times, Benny continued to carry the banner of unity and work to bring the different parts of our society together. He understood, especially after October 7, just how much our resilience, security and future depend on our ability to stand together."
Tamano-Shata continued: "It was this belief that led me to continue walking with him and standing by his side, even when the road was difficult, even when colleagues abandoned ship, even when other paths were offered to me, and out of gratitude and appreciation for the man and our partnership. I value Benny and thank him for his trust and for the journey we shared. I never doubted that Israel always came first for him. The decision he made today reflects the very commitment with which we began this journey."
Tamano-Shata added that once it became clear that votes cast for the party would be wasted, its leaders decided to withdraw.
"When there is concern that the party list will not cross the electoral threshold, our responsibility is to allow those who place their trust in us to vote for candidates who can represent them in the Knesset, even at the cost of giving up our own candidacy this time," she said.