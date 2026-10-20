'Sometimes you have to know when to stop': Gantz's #2 defends his decision to withdraw from Knesset race

and previously held the position of immigration and absorption minister, remained loyal to Gantz until the very end, despite knowing that the party's chances of winning seats and crossing the electoral threshold were slim. Against this backdrop, she considered whether to stay or leave, but ultimately decided out of loyalty to remain with Gantz rather than seek a new political home, as other members of the faction had done.

and previously held the position of immigration and absorption minister, remained loyal to Gantz until the very end, despite knowing that the party's chances of winning seats and crossing the electoral threshold were slim. Against this backdrop, she considered whether to stay or leave, but ultimately decided out of loyalty to remain with Gantz rather than seek a new political home, as other members of the faction had done.

"This is not an easy decision. But it is the right one at this time, and I am at peace with it and support it," she said. "We wanted to continue our work with even greater determination, taking a responsible, professional and unifying approach. But responsibility for Israel's future requires us to see the bigger picture and make decisions like this, even when we believe our vision and our path are right. Sometimes you have to know when to stop for the greater good."

"This is not an easy decision. But it is the right one at this time, and I am at peace with it and support it," she said. "We wanted to continue our work with even greater determination, taking a responsible, professional and unifying approach. But responsibility for Israel's future requires us to see the bigger picture and make decisions like this, even when we believe our vision and our path are right. Sometimes you have to know when to stop for the greater good."

"This is not an easy decision. But it is the right one at this time, and I am at peace with it and support it," she said. "We wanted to continue our work with even greater determination, taking a responsible, professional and unifying approach. But responsibility for Israel's future requires us to see the bigger picture and make decisions like this, even when we believe our vision and our path are right. Sometimes you have to know when to stop for the greater good."

She added: "First and foremost, I want to say to everyone who is calling, texting, writing and worrying about me: I simply love you. I love this nation, and I am not giving up on it, or on the things that need to be fixed here. Because a beautiful and good Land of Israel is, above all, a just and equal one that sees and recognizes everyone."

She added: "First and foremost, I want to say to everyone who is calling, texting, writing and worrying about me: I simply love you. I love this nation, and I am not giving up on it, or on the things that need to be fixed here. Because a beautiful and good Land of Israel is, above all, a just and equal one that sees and recognizes everyone."

She added: "First and foremost, I want to say to everyone who is calling, texting, writing and worrying about me: I simply love you. I love this nation, and I am not giving up on it, or on the things that need to be fixed here. Because a beautiful and good Land of Israel is, above all, a just and equal one that sees and recognizes everyone."

and its people up close. Every time he said 'Israel before everything,' he meant it and stood behind those words. I meant it too. Even during difficult times, Benny continued to carry the banner of unity and work to bring the different parts of our society together. He understood, especially after October 7, just how much our resilience, security and future depend on our ability to stand together."

and its people up close. Every time he said 'Israel before everything,' he meant it and stood behind those words. I meant it too. Even during difficult times, Benny continued to carry the banner of unity and work to bring the different parts of our society together. He understood, especially after October 7, just how much our resilience, security and future depend on our ability to stand together."