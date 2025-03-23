Haredi minister sparks outrage in dance to song slamming IDF

Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf was filmed attending a wedding on Sunday, surrounded by ultra-Orthodox men dancing in a circle singing, "We'll die and not enlist [in the IDF]," and a popular song in Haredi circles that says the secular rule is not to be trusted and their governance to be avoided.
The video sparked outrage across the political spectrum. Members of the coalition urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove Goldknopf from his ministerial post.
Following the backlash, Goldknopf distanced himself from the song's content but claimed the video was being used to incite against him. "The attempts to divide and sow conflict never stop," he wrote on his X account.
"I attended a family wedding where, during the dancing, the music changed to a song that I strongly disapprove of. To avoid offending the groom and his family, I remained in place. Unfortunately, some have exploited this to incite against me, as if I support the song's message. So let me be clear: I reject and condemn it,” he added.
Opposition leaders were quick to attack Goldknopf. "In a country where 1,850 people were murdered and 14,000 soldiers wounded, a minister who jumps and sings against the State of Israel should have been fired tonight," said Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. "But Netanyahu is a puppet of the ultra-Orthodox parties. He's the prime minister of draft dodging and full-scale refusal."
Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Lieberman also lashed out: "While our soldiers risk their lives defending the homeland and the IDF announces another division preparing to enter Gaza, a minister in Israel’s government celebrates with a group of draft dodgers to the tune of 'We don't believe in the rule of heretics and we don't report to their offices.' No service — no voting."
Coalition members also expressed outrage. "Shameful!" said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "We can’t remain silent in the face of Goldknopf’s insensitivity, contempt and ingratitude toward Israel and our heroic IDF soldiers. I demand the prime minister summon him tonight, set clear red lines and put an end to this disgraceful conduct."
Defense Minister Israel Katz was also filmed dancing with Ultra Orthodox men during a Purim celebration last week at a time when the IDF has said it was experiencing a shortage of soldiers after loosing troops to death and injury in the long months of war. Katz has thus far delayed issuing IDF call-ups to the Haredi community despite the needs of the military.
The song has recently become an anthem at various ultra-Orthodox events, frequently played at gatherings, including Purim celebrations. It was featured at a Purim party at the home of ultra-Orthodox journalist Yossi Rosenbaum, which was attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other public figures.
Uri Keidar, CEO of the Israel Hofsheet (A Free Israel) movement, condemned the footage. "While thousands of Israeli families understand that continued fighting in Gaza means reservists will soon be called back to the front, Goldknopf is dancing and chanting 'We'll die and not enlist,' spitting in the face of every soldier and their families.
“In any other government, he would have been fired long ago. In Netanyahu’s government, he might even get a promotion. This is a government of draft dodgers.”