Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to facilitate attacks on Israel

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) stuck an agreement on Sunday to step up terrorist attacks against Israel, especially in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Iranian-backed groups have also agreed to increase coordination between their military wings, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades.

The deal was reached during meetings between Hamas and PIJ top brass officials in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in recent days.

The deal is seen by Palestinian political analysts as a new challenge for the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose security forces continue to carry out a massive crackdown on Hamas and PIJ members in the West Bank.

"Hamas and PIJ hope to kill two birds with one stone," said a Ramallah-based analyst. "They know the attacks make [PA Chairman Mahmoud] Abbas appear to be losing control of the situation."

A Ramallah official said the PA's security forces have received "strong instructions" from the Palestinian leadership to prevent lawlessness in the West Bank.

Eight attacks against Israelis were carried out in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this month, raising fears of yet another wave of terror.

On Thursday evening, Palestinian terrorists shot at a vehicle near the Homesh settlement, killing Israeli Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two others.



