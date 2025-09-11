IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched

Sirens sounded early Thursday morning in several communities near Mitzpe Ramon after a missile was launched by Houthi forces, roughly 12 hours after the IDF carried out airstrikes across Yemen.
The IDF said its strikes on Wednesday afternoon targeted Houthi weapons depots, fuel storage sites and military camps, following the rebel group’s launch of dozens of drones since the killing of their top leadership about two weeks ago. The strikes also hit the Houthi propaganda headquarters.
The attacks came after a Houthi drone hit Ramon Airport near Eilat on Sunday. As of 9:00 p.m. local time, the Houthi health ministry reported 35 people killed and 131 injured in strikes in Sanaa and Al-Jawf province.
First published: 05:44, 09.11.25