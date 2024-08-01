Israel is prepared to defend and attack, PM says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel is on high alert and prepared for any scenario both defensively and offensively. "We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any front," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel is on high alert and prepared for any scenario both defensively and offensively. "We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any front," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel is on high alert and prepared for any scenario both defensively and offensively. "We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any front," he said.

[in the strike on Khan Younis last month]. Deif was responsible for the terrible massacre of October 7 and many murderous attacks against Israeli citizens and was on our most wanted terrorists list for many years," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Home Front Command. "His elimination bolsters our principle that whoever harms us, will be harmed."

[in the strike on Khan Younis last month]. Deif was responsible for the terrible massacre of October 7 and many murderous attacks against Israeli citizens and was on our most wanted terrorists list for many years," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Home Front Command. "His elimination bolsters our principle that whoever harms us, will be harmed."

Some 28 Israeli factories at a distance of 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Lebanon border, were told to deplete their ammonia stores, in anticipation of rocket fire reaching further into Israel than in the past nearly 10 months of war.

Some 28 Israeli factories at a distance of 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Lebanon border, were told to deplete their ammonia stores, in anticipation of rocket fire reaching further into Israel than in the past nearly 10 months of war.

Some 28 Israeli factories at a distance of 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Lebanon border, were told to deplete their ammonia stores, in anticipation of rocket fire reaching further into Israel than in the past nearly 10 months of war.