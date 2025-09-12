Qatari official narrowly escapes Israeli airstrike; Hamas leaders believed to be in nearby building

source said the targeted leaders were actually in an entirely different building. Hamas later confirmed that its Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya, had not been killed.

source said the targeted leaders were actually in an entirely different building. Hamas later confirmed that its Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya, had not been killed.

Those who died included al-Hayya’s son and other aides preparing material for an upcoming Hamas leadership meeting. Some had arrived from Turkey to discuss a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. The only non-Hamas casualty was a Qatari bodyguard.

Those who died included al-Hayya’s son and other aides preparing material for an upcoming Hamas leadership meeting. Some had arrived from Turkey to discuss a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. The only non-Hamas casualty was a Qatari bodyguard.

Those who died included al-Hayya’s son and other aides preparing material for an upcoming Hamas leadership meeting. Some had arrived from Turkey to discuss a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. The only non-Hamas casualty was a Qatari bodyguard.