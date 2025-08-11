Iran rebuilding military nuclear program through European procurement network: report

Iran is rebuilding its military nuclear program through a procurement network run from Vienna, UK-based opposition outlet Iran International reported on Monday.
The network that stretches into Europe is run on behalf of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), a body tasked with the research and development of nuclear weapons.
SPND was established covertly in 2010 by Iran's chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in November 2020 in an attack attributed to Israel.
Israel and the United States targeted Iran's nuclear sites and scientists during the 12-day war last June. At least 30 researchers and scientists were killed in targeted attacks.
“This network purchases dual-use and military-grade equipment, including neutronics and other sensitive components, on behalf of SPND,” a source told Iran International.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed an Israeli operation to steal the archive of Iran's nuclear program in 2018 and linked it to SPND. The U.S. imposed sanctions on the company in 2014 for its role in the production of weapons of mass destruction.
The Isatis group, which is linked to SPND, is assisting in the rebuilding effort, and two SPND personnel, Hadi Zakeri Khatir and Ebrahim Haji-Ebrahimi, are also involved in Isatis.
Its founder's son holds managerial positions in a number of shell companies in Austria that are part of the supply chain for Iran's nuclear program.
Isatis presents itself online as a holding company with multiple subsidiaries in steel, cement and industrial equipment. However, Iran International found that some of these firms, such as Isatis Foolad Tajhiz and Isatis Siman Tajhiz, remain unregistered in official records, suggesting the size and activities of the firms are not readily transparent.