After ultra-Orthodox resignations, Netanyahu allies tussle over vacant ministries

When Itamar Ben-Gvir resigned from his role as national security minister , Tourism Minister Haim Katz stepped in as acting minister, temporarily taking over Ben-Gvir’s duties as well as those of the other ministers from the Otzma Yehudit party.

It was clear at the time that the arrangement was temporary—Ben-Gvir’s professional staff remained in place, and two months later he and his party’s ministers returned to their posts without issue.

This time, however, the situation is more complex. The resignations of ministers from the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties , prompted by the crisis surrounding the draft law , have created a state of uncertainty. It is still unclear whether the ministers will return in a few weeks or if the government will collapse, triggering new elections. Each scenario has different implications for how the ministries will be managed—and who will ultimately control them.

Haim Katz was appointed acting housing and construction minister about a month ago after United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf left the government. Unlike the previous instance, however, Katz has yet to receive the rest of the vacated portfolios.

This delay stems from demands by Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich, who want to claim a share of the ministerial posts vacated by the Haredi parties. They oppose having all the positions handed over to the ruling Likud party, especially with the possibility of elections on the horizon.

The matter is currently part of coalition negotiations, and until it is resolved, it remains unclear who will oversee the ministries. Katz is likely to receive a few more portfolios in the interim, but only in a caretaker capacity, with limited authority. The same is true in the Knesset committees, especially the Finance Committee, following the resignation of its chair, Moshe Gafni, of the Degel HaTorah faction.

Despite their resignations, the Shas and United Torah Judaism ministers are expected to continue wielding influence over their respective ministries. Their political appointees, including director generals and senior aides, remain in place—except for Moti Babchik, a senior figure in the Housing Ministry who was dismissed after publicly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the Haredi newspaper Mishpacha. Nonetheless, most of former Minister Goldknopf’s staff has remained, maintaining de facto control.

All told, about 10 ministries and several key Knesset committees now require interim leadership. Positions left vacant include the health minister, following Uriel Buso’s resignation; the labor minister, after Yoav Ben-Tzur stepped down; the welfare minister, following Yaakov Margi’s departure; and the Jerusalem affairs minister, after Meir Porush’s resignation. Haim Biton, a deputy minister in the Education Ministry, also resigned, but no replacement is expected, as the role is considered symbolic.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel submitted his resignation but later withdrew it, citing a desire to complete key initiatives, such as advancing a recovery plan for the city of Nazareth and appointing a new acting director general of the Interior Ministry. Ronen Peretz, the current director general, has asked to leave immediately and is a candidate to head Israel’s national pipeline company. While Israel Ozen, the current director general of the Labor Ministry, was initially slated to replace him, the appointment has stalled. Anat Lankesner, the ministry’s Central District director, is expected to take over in the interim. Shas still aims to have Ozen permanently appointed to the role.

Earlier today, Arbel submitted his resignation once again. A farewell ceremony for Religious Services Minister Michael Malchieli is also scheduled for today. Malchieli attended a cabinet meeting this morning on the potential dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. His resignation will take effect at 4 p.m.

The public is unlikely to feel the absence of Meir Porush from the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, which is widely seen as redundant. His director general will remain in place, allowing United Torah Judaism to retain control, as is the case in the Housing Ministry. As for the Labor and Welfare ministries, it’s possible that a single minister will be appointed as acting head of both, echoing past arrangements before the ministries were split.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, will remain without a minister for now, though its director general, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, is considered highly capable. The Finance Committee will be temporarily led by Likud Knesset member Ofir Katz, the coalition chair. Moshe Gafni has returned to serve as acting chair, replacing the previous acting chair.

Smotrich’s office responded: “We are not focused on political appointments but on stabilizing the right-wing government to continue the war effort and achieve victory in Gaza and other arenas, to extend Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and to promote other important initiatives in the coming year. It is strange that some are obsessing over job titles and dividing spoils, swarming like flies on a carcass, constantly briefing journalists as though that’s what matters now.”