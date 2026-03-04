Report: Thousands of Kurds cross from Iraq into Iran, launch ground attack

A U.S. official told Fox News on Wednesday that thousands of Iraqi Kurds have launched a ground attack inside Iran, on the fifth day of the war and amid reports that Washington is considering supporting armed groups in the region to help topple Iran’s ruling clerical regime.
At the same time, security sources told Reuters that a Kurdish camp in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was targeted in a drone attack.
After the war with Iran began, U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to “seize the moment,” rise up against the government and overthrow it. Reports this week said the Trump administration is considering backing armed militias to operate against Iran, including Kurdish forces.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied Wednesday that the United States is considering arming Kurdish groups.
Leavitt said President Donald Trump has held numerous discussions with partners, allies and regional leaders in the Middle East, including talks with Kurdish leaders about the U.S. base in northern Iraq. She denied reports that the president had agreed to arm Kurdish forces, calling such claims completely false.
