Israeli hiker missing in northern India; family fears for his safety

while trekking in the Himalayan foothills of northern India, prompting an urgent search effort as concern grows for his safety.

Samuel Vengrinovich, 44, a recent immigrant from the United States living in Jaffa, was last seen Friday on Mount Triund, a popular but rugged hiking trail near Dharamsala. A fellow hiker told authorities that Vengrinovich had reached the Snow Line — a high point on the trail — and intended to push farther toward the nearby glaciers despite the treacherous conditions.

“He’s done tough hikes before,” said Hagai, an Israeli traveler who met Vengrinovich on the trail. “But this one is extremely difficult. I believe he’s in trouble and waiting for rescue.”