Israeli hiker missing in northern India; family fears for his safety

An Israeli man has gone missing while trekking in the Himalayan foothills of northern India, prompting an urgent search effort as concern grows for his safety.
Samuel Vengrinovich, 44, a recent immigrant from the United States living in Jaffa, was last seen Friday on Mount Triund, a popular but rugged hiking trail near Dharamsala. A fellow hiker told authorities that Vengrinovich had reached the Snow Line — a high point on the trail — and intended to push farther toward the nearby glaciers despite the treacherous conditions.
“He’s done tough hikes before,” said Hagai, an Israeli traveler who met Vengrinovich on the trail. “But this one is extremely difficult. I believe he’s in trouble and waiting for rescue.”
The Israeli search-and-rescue firm Magnus has joined local volunteers and fellow travelers in the search. But the family says the effort is hampered by the cost and complexity of operating in remote, high-altitude terrain. Helicopter flights and specialized search teams come with a high price tag — and Vengrinovich had no insurance.
In response, his family and friends are appealing for public donations to help fund the rescue operation.
Israel’s embassy in New Delhi has contacted Indian authorities, and the Chabad rabbi in nearby Dharamkot has organized additional search teams on the ground.