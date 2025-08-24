France says it will recognize Palestinian State regardless of Gaza ceasefire

French officials said Saturday that Paris will recognize a Palestinian state next month even if Israel and Hamas reach a cease-fire agreement before then.
President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that he intends to formalize recognition of a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September. The comments from officials underline that Israel cannot influence the French decision.
Macron has repeatedly argued that a Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution, is essential for regional stability and Israel’s security. “The urgency is to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to the civilian population,” Macron said in recent remarks. “There must be an immediate cease-fire, including the release of all hostages and massive humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.” He added that establishing and guaranteeing a Palestinian state is “vital for contributing to security in the Middle East.”
France’s move is part of a wider European diplomatic push that began on July 23, when Macron met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss the Gaza crisis. At that meeting, Macron acknowledged he was under “enormous domestic pressure” and hinted he would announce recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN in late September. Two days later, he confirmed the historic step and sent a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The publication of famine images from Gaza in the international media soon after increased pressure on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who warned Israel that if it did not change course, allow aid into Gaza, and agree to a cease-fire, Britain would follow France’s lead and recognize a Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the British warning as “rewarding terrorism.”
In late July, France and Saudi Arabia co-hosted a conference where 17 nations signed a pledge—dubbed the “New York Declaration”—expressing readiness to recognize a Palestinian state at the September UN Assembly. The declaration called for a two-state solution, urged Hamas to disarm, demanded that power be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, and condemned the October 7 massacre.