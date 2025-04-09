Applying for a US visa? Your social media may be under scrutiny

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a major policy shift on Wednesday regarding immigration and visa procedures.
Under the new guidelines, the social media activity of visa and green card applicants will be reviewed for expressions of antisemitism and support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Houthis.
The new policy, aligned with an executive order by President Donald Trump, directs USCIS to flag any online content—whether explicit statements endorsing antisemitic violence or posts encouraging terrorism against Jews—as a negative factor in visa and residency decisions. Posts showing support for antisemitic ideologies or alignment with terror groups could now lead to visa denials or revocation of permanent residency status.
Under the Biden administration, U.S. immigration authorities were known to question Israeli applicants about their military service, including inquiries related to war crimes and conduct during IDF operations. That scrutiny drew criticism both publicly and internally, raising concerns about the fairness and consistency of the process.
Now, the focus appears to be shifting away from military background checks—already handled within Israel—toward an examination of applicants' online presence, with the goal of identifying those who may promote antisemitism or extremist ideologies.
“This move is about protecting national security and ensuring we do not admit individuals who support hate and violence,” a USCIS spokesperson said. “There is no place in the United States for those who exploit free speech to promote terrorism. If you think you can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment while supporting antisemitic violence and terror—you’re not welcome here.”