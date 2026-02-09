Journalist arrested on suspicion of contact with Iranian operatives

An independent journalist was arrested by the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the central investigative unit of the Jerusalem District Police on suspicion of contact with Iranian operatives, ynet learned on Monday.

The arrest took place early last week, shortly after the journalist voluntarily contacted the police Cyber Unit, expressing concern over unsolicited messages he had received from unidentified sources. The journalist, who holds a government-issued press card, was questioned for several hours by Shin Bet and later transferred to police custody for further investigation.

1 View gallery ( Illustration: Shutterstock )

He reportedly denied any wrongdoing, telling investigators he was unaware the individuals he had corresponded with were Iranian and that the messages were consistent with the kind of inquiries he receives regularly as part of his work. According to his testimony, he took no action that could endanger national security and even reached out to authorities of his own accord when he grew suspicious.

Despite these claims, authorities arrested him following his approach to police. His associates told ynet that he believed he was acting in service of the ultra-Orthodox community. In one instance, he was allegedly asked to photograph a street, but refrained from doing so after growing suspicious. In another, he received a request—purportedly from someone supporting Haredi protests against mandatory military conscription—to send images from demonstrations in exchange for a small payment.

On Jan. 29, a Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended his detention by eight days. However, following an appeal by his attorney, Nati Rom, the Jerusalem District Court overturned the ruling the next day and ordered the journalist's release under unspecified restrictive conditions.

Rom said in a statement: “Behind the serious allegations stands a law-abiding journalist, a man of integrity and a patriot who would never consider lifting a finger against Israel’s security. He did not engage in any act that could be interpreted as serving hostile interests.