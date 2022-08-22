Body of Israeli national killed in Indonesia recovered after three days

was recovered Monday, three days after the hiker fell while climbing an active volcano.

(500 feet) high cliff on Friday, while climbing Mount Rinjani, an active volcano rising to 3,726 meters (12,224 feet) on Lombok - an island east of Bali.

He set out on his hike with a local guide on Thursday. The guide's wife told local media outlets that Bar Anan fell off the cliff, while taking a photo of himself on the edge.

The Foreign Ministry said that rescue efforts were difficult because of the terrain and the extreme conditions in the location.

