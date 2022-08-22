Body of Israeli national killed in Indonesia recovered after three days

The body of an Israeli national who died on a mountain trek in Indonesia was recovered Monday, three days after the hiker fell while climbing an active volcano.
Boaz Bar Anan, 37, who entered the predominately Muslim nation using a Portuguese passport, fell from a 150 meter (500 feet) high cliff on Friday, while climbing Mount Rinjani, an active volcano rising to 3,726 meters (12,224 feet) on Lombok - an island east of Bali.
He set out on his hike with a local guide on Thursday. The guide's wife told local media outlets that Bar Anan fell off the cliff, while taking a photo of himself on the edge.
The Foreign Ministry said that rescue efforts were difficult because of the terrain and the extreme conditions in the location.
In addition, since the two countries do not have diplomatic relations, the Indonesian official have apparently "made it difficult and almost impossible to cooperate with" in the rescue effort.
Israeli teams sent by Bar Anan's insurance company, worked with local rescuers and in coordination with the consul in Singapore.
"The efforts were undertaken under extreme weather conditions and in challenging terrain and required specialized teams able to work in high altitude," the Magnus rescue company said.
Bar Anan's body will be transported to Israel for burial.
On his Instagram account, Bar Anan posted pictures of several sites he visited in Indonesia - among them the Prambanan Temple, Kelimutu lakes, and Nusa Tenggara islands.