IDF admits being wrong when announcing Hamas battalion commander killed

Military says relied on erroneouse intelligence last December when it announced the death of the Shati camp commander Hitham Khawajari after a similar revalation last month 

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF said on Saturday that it was wrong to announce the death of a Hamas commander who was seen in the release of Keith Siegal on the shores of Gaza.
Hitham Khawajari,who was commander of the Shati refugee camp battalion for Hamas was announced to have been killed last December in an air force strike. "After the strike it was determined with high probability that he was killed," the IDF said. Further investigation revealed the intelligence information our assumption was based on in the military intelligence and the Shin Bet was wrong."
IDF air strike on the Shati refugee camp in December 2024
(IDF)

2 View gallery
שחרורו של קית' סיגלשחרורו של קית' סיגל
Keith Siegal released by Hamas on Saturday
(Photo:Dawoud Abu Alkas / Reuters)
2 View gallery
IDF announced it had killed Hamas battalion commander Hitham Khawajari IDF announced it had killed Hamas battalion commander Hitham Khawajari
IDF announced it had killed Hamas battalion commander Hitham Khawajari
(Photo: IDF)
In a separate incident last month images appeared of Hussein Fiyad, commander of the Beit Hanoun Hamas battalion when he participated in a funeral procession. The IDF had claimed that he had been killed in May.
In the funeral, the terrorist spoke about a Hamas victory over the IDF, confirming that the images that were posted, were recent.
