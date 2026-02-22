Man killed in suspected accidental shooting at Azor home; two detained

A young man was killed Sunday in a shooting at a private home in the central Israeli community of Azor, police said, adding that they are investigating a suspected accidental discharge.
Emergency medical teams pronounced the man dead at the scene after he was shot in the head. Two people involved in the incident were detained for questioning.
“Police received a report a short time ago of a shooting at a private home in Azor,” a police statement said. “Officers who arrived at the scene saw Magen David Adom teams who pronounced the death of a young man after resuscitation efforts.”
Police said professional officials are handling the case “with the required sensitivity.” The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
In November, an 18-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting in Moshav Azrikam near Ashdod. Police suspected that a soldier friend was handling a weapon when it discharged, striking him.
The indictment charged the officer with manslaughter by recklessness and weapons-related negligence. According to the indictment, Rabuch arrived at the officer’s home with his fiancée, greeted him, and was shot in the chest after the officer pointed his weapon and fired.