Man killed in suspected accidental shooting at Azor home; two detained

A young man was killed Sunday in a shooting at a private home in the central Israeli community of Azor, police said, adding that they are investigating a suspected accidental discharge.

Emergency medical teams pronounced the man dead at the scene after he was shot in the head. Two people involved in the incident were detained for questioning.

1 View gallery The scene of the incident ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

“Police received a report a short time ago of a shooting at a private home in Azor,” a police statement said. “Officers who arrived at the scene saw Magen David Adom teams who pronounced the death of a young man after resuscitation efforts.”

Police said professional officials are handling the case “with the required sensitivity.” The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

In November, an 18-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting in Moshav Azrikam near Ashdod. Police suspected that a soldier friend was handling a weapon when it discharged, striking him.