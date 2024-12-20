At least 20 hurt after driver plows into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

A driver rammed a group of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening, injuring more than 20, according to German newspaper Bild.
The driver of the car was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident was a deliberate attack. Witnesses described the vehicle speeding directly into the festive crowd, causing panic as people fled. Police are conducting searches in the area for potential explosives.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Reiner Haseloff, the state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, is en route to the scene.
Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.
On Dec. 19, 2016, in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church with a truck, leaving 12 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker managed to flee scene and was killed days later in a shootout in Italy. A passenger in the truck, a Polish national, was found dead inside the vehicle.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.