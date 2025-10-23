IDF says eliminated Hamas terrorists who kidnapped Nova hostages

Military and Shin Bet confirm deaths of eight terrorists involved in October 7 massacre and hostage-taking, including captors of Noa Argamani, Eitan Mor and Avinatan Or; families welcome strikes, urge continued pursuit of attackers still at large

Elisha Ben Kimon, Idan Bloemhof|
The IDF and Shin Bet security agency announced Thursday the targeted killings of several Hamas operatives in Gaza responsible for the kidnapping of Israeli hostages from the Nova music festival, including survivors Eitan Mor, Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani. The strikes also eliminated additional terrorists who infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7 massacre.
The statement revealed details of eight specific operations based on intelligence breakthroughs, focusing on the direct perpetrators of the mass abduction and killings.
Arafat Dib, who kidnapped and held Eitan Mor during his captivity, was killed on May 30, 2025. Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Sha’er, responsible for the abduction of Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani, was killed on August 22. Another terrorist involved in Or’s kidnapping, Ahmad Abu Marhil, was eliminated on March 26. A fourth operative, Odeh Alyan Ahmad Qaware’a, who also held hostages during the war, was killed on August 26.
In addition, four Hamas fighters involved in the initial October 7 incursion into Israel were also killed. Bakr Mujida, who breached the Gaza border fence using a tractor, was killed on July 13. Firas Gharir Suilem al-Hadaf, who stormed Kibbutz Kissufim, was eliminated on August 23. Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bakhit and Muaid Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal, who also took part in the assault, were killed on July 6 and March 27, respectively.
The families of Mor and Or welcomed the news, issuing a joint statement thanking the IDF and Shin Bet “for eliminating the vile terrorists who kidnapped our beloved Eitan and Avinatan. These monsters must know their day will come. Those who chose terror will face hell’s fire. Those who murder, rape and kidnap will feel the full force of the IDF.”
The families emphasized that these men would no longer be able to kill, rape or be released in future prisoner exchanges. “There were times in Jewish history when we turned the other cheek. Those days are over. October 7 woke us up. We demand the government continue striking those who kidnapped, raped and murdered. No one should escape the punishment they deserve—death.”
