Family enjoys first holiday in years with lost son

Family members of Shalom Rotben , an Israeli who was located in Jordan after disappearing in May 2021, celebrated the Shavuot holiday together for the first time in two years.

Shalom’s sister, Sarah Adel, said "We arrived home on the eve of the holiday, after Shalom underwent a series of tests. We had a Shavuot meal at our parents' house in Kiryat Malachi, and we were all very happy," she said.

"We haven't stopped thanking God that Shalom is here with us,” she added. “We couldn't believe it was happening. He still doesn't speak, and he can hardly eat. He’s weak and tired, but we can see that he feels better at home."

However, the family was still concerned that Shalom might wander off and disappear again. "We’ve returned to the same point we were in two years ago. Since Shalom returned, no one from our municipality, the authorities, or the Health Ministry has contacted us."

"They just told us to take him and care for him,” she explained. Rotben, was diagnosed with PTSD after a rocket strike from Gaza in 2012, hit a building in his hometown of Kiryat Malachi resulting in three fatalities, and is at his parent's house in the city.

"We’re afraid he might escape again. We’re looking after him, but we need guidance and assistance as well. Shalom spent two years in Jordan, and no one cared. Nothing has changed," she said.

"The least the authorities can do is talk to him. How should we treat him, and rehabilitate him? We don't know, and we’re very afraid this incident will repeat itself."

According to the family, his trauma began when he saw the bodies of the three people he knew after they were killed by a rocket strike. Since then, he stopped speaking and went missing 15 times.

On the 16th time, he disappeared without a trace, until he was admitted to a Jordanian hospital 24 days ago after being found wandering the streets in Amman, and once the doctors realized he spoke Hebrew, they enlisted the help of Arab-Israelis to communicate with him.

"I'm from Israel, don't be afraid. We want to help you," Camal Talaqat, a nursing student, studying in Amman wrote down on a piece of paper. "Mom wants me to come home," Rotben replied. "This is my mom," and said drawing a heart.

"The department manager asked me if I knew Hebrew, and I replied affirmatively. I entered Rotben's room, started talking to him in Hebrew, and wrote in a notebook where he came from, how he arrived there, and his phone number,” Talaqat said.

“After trying many times, he wrote to me and gave me his mother's number. I contacted her and informed her that her son was in Jordan. They sent me all his details and told me to contact the Israeli embassy.”