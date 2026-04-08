Report: Hungary offered intel to Iran after Hezbollah pager attack

Hungary offered to share intelligence with Iran following a deadly 2024 attack on Hezbollah communication devices, according to a report by The Washington Post, raising questions in Israel about Budapest’s ties with Tehran despite its public support for Israel.
The report cites a transcript of a Sept. 30, 2024 phone call between Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which was obtained and authenticated by a Western intelligence service.
In the call, Szijjarto told his Iranian counterpart that Hungarian intelligence services had already been in contact with Iranian officials and would share all information gathered in the investigation into the pager explosions, which killed 12 people and wounded about 2,800 in Lebanon.
Hungary was drawn into the incident after a Taiwanese company said the devices bore its brand but were manufactured under license by a Hungarian firm. Hungarian officials denied any involvement, saying the devices were not produced in Hungary and had never been in the country.
According to the report, Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary had no connection to the attack, while also offering continued cooperation with Iranian authorities.
The exchange has raised questions about Hungary’s alignment, particularly given its consistent diplomatic support for Israel, including backing Israel in international forums and maintaining close ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
At the same time, Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cultivated relations with Russia and positioned itself as a key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political movement.
The Washington Post report also points to broader concerns over Hungary’s foreign policy, including contacts with Moscow and coordination efforts related to sanctions, as well as Russia’s close ties with Iran.
A former U.S. official cited in the report said Hungary’s outreach to Iran appears to contradict its pro-Israel stance, noting that Budapest is among the few European governments that regularly support Israel alongside the United States.