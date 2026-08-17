Two children, 5 and 9, stabbed at Beit Shemesh home, one critical; neighbor arrested

Two children, ages 5 and 9, were critically and seriously wounded in a stabbing at their home in the central city of Beit Shemesh on Monday, and police arrested a neighbor suspected of attacking them.

The father of one of the children, who are cousins, returned home and found them suffering from stab wounds, according to initial reports. Police are investigating whether the suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis and whether a dispute between the two families may have led to the attack.

Gallery First responders at the scene of the stabbing in Beit Shemesh ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

The father of one of the children found the two wounded near a swimming pool at the home while the family was celebrating one of the children’s birthdays.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it received a report at 4:40 p.m. of two children wounded at a home in Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem.

“We arrived at a horrifying scene, with a great deal of commotion outside,” MDA medic Yosef Haim Berenfeld said. “We were led to two children suffering from severe injuries — a 9-year-old boy who was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, and a 5-year-old boy who was conscious.”

The scene of the stabbing ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Paramedics provided emergency treatment and performed CPR on the 9-year-old before evacuating both children to a hospital, Berenfeld said.

The 9-year-old was in critical condition while the 5-year-old was in serious condition, MDA said.