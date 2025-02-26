Police arrest Arab ex-soccer announcer fired over pro-Hamas remarks

Police arrested overnight Wednesday Arab Israeli journalist and former soccer announcer Saeed Hasanein on suspicion of incitement after he voiced pro-Hamas statements during a media interview .

Hasanein, 62, from Shefa-'Amr, was dismissed as the announcer for Israeli Premier League club Bnei Sakhnin F.C. following controversial remarks in which he called Israel “the enemy.” Police said he also expressed support for Hamas, referred to the IDF as an “occupying army,” and described Arab Israelis who enlist as “weak-minded individuals.”

1 View gallery Saeed Hasanein ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

Following multiple complaints, police in the Northern District launched an investigation, reviewed evidence and determined there was cause to suspect incitement. Officers raided Hasanein’s home overnight and arrested him for questioning. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a remand hearing.

Police said they will “continue to take action against all forms of incitement and support for terrorist organizations” to ensure public safety.

Hasanein’s arrest follows the detention of Arab comedian Nidal Badarna two days earlier on similar allegations. Authorities had barred Badarna from performing in Haifa and Nazareth over accusations of incitement and mockery of Israeli hostages. He had previously posted videos ridiculing the release of female hostages by Hamas, comparing their appearance to someone “finishing a Pilates course.”