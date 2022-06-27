Knesset to vote on its dissolution on Wednesday after negotiations snag

The Knesset is set to vote on its dissolution on Wednesday, the coalition and opposition agreed after hours of rigorous negotiations over the timing of new elections and other procedural matters.
The two sides submitted October 25 and November 1 as possible dates on which the next elections could be held.
Additionally, the parties agreed that a proposed bill barring a person under an indictment from forming a government will not go forward in the current Knesset. The legislation is aimed at blocking Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu — who faces corruption charges — from coming back to power.
The Knesset plenum will hold a preliminary reading on the dispersal of parliament Monday night and is expected to complete the legislative process by Wednesday.
As per Likud's request, campaign budgets allocated to each of the legislature's parties will increase by a total of NIS 31.2 million ($9 million), pushing party funding alone to NIS 200 million ($58 million).
The dispersal of parliament, which was announced last week, hit a snag earlier on Monday after Knesset House Committee Chairman MK Nir Orbach pushed off the vote several times.
The rebel Yamina lawmaker previously said he wanted to delay the dissolution of the Knesset to allow the right-wing bloc to form an alternative government within the current Knesset, thus avoiding Israel's fifth snap election in just over three years.