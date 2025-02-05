Israeli professor resigns from Columbia University due to 'anti-Israel atmosphere'

A prominent Israeli-American professor at Columbia University’s Business School has resigned, citing what he described as a “systematic anti-Israel atmosphere” on campus .

In his resignation letter to the university administration, Professor Avi Friedman said his decision stemmed from the university’s handling of events following the October 7 Hamas attack and its appointment of Professor Joseph Massad – who previously described the Hamas assault as “an impressive achievement” – to teach a course on Zionism.

2 View gallery Professor Avi Friedman ( Photo: Columbia University )

Friedman clarified in an interview with Ynet that the business school itself “was fine,” but that he took issue with the university’s broader decisions. “The university has gone out of its way to make bad decisions. Unfortunately, I don’t see how things will change without government intervention. Maybe now, something will start shifting. I hope so,” he said.

Friedman is not the first to protest Massad’s appointment. Before him, Professor Lawrence Rosenblatt, a former international relations lecturer at Columbia, also resigned in response to the course’s launch.

“Columbia has a responsibility to teach in an objective and fair manner,” Rosenblatt said. “It is inconceivable that someone who supports genocide should be allowed to teach such a course. Columbia has lost not only its moral compass but also its intellectual integrity. I cannot remain.”

Massad, a longtime professor of Middle Eastern studies at Columbia, has been a controversial figure for years due to his fierce opposition to Israel and Zionism. Born in Jordan to a Palestinian family, he has taught at Columbia since the 1990s, focusing on Arab world politics, Palestinian nationalism and Zionist thought. He has repeatedly argued that Zionism is a “colonialist movement” and that Israel is an “apartheid state.”

2 View gallery Professor Joseph Massad ( Photo: Columbia University )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

His writings and lectures have drawn criticism from Jewish organizations, members of Congress, and fellow academics. However, Columbia has never taken disciplinary action against him.

The latest uproar surrounding Massad erupted following his response to the October 7 Hamas attack. In an article for a pro-Palestinian publication, he praised Hamas for its “remarkable achievements,” calling the assault “stunning,” “impressive” and “wonderful.” Shortly after, Columbia assigned him to teach a course on Zionism — a decision widely perceived as a provocation against Jewish and Israeli students.

Backlash and university response

The move sparked outrage from Jewish faculty, alumni and donors, with some threatening to withdraw financial support. A group of pro-Israel Columbia alumni published an open letter to the administration, stating: “This appointment is like assigning a white supremacist to teach a course on civil rights. How can we be expected to learn about Zionism from someone who does not recognize Israel’s legitimacy?”

Despite public pressure, Columbia refused to revoke Massad’s appointment, citing the importance of protecting academic freedom. The university declined to comment when contacted about either Massad’s appointment or Friedman’s resignation, instead referring to a December statement:

“Professor Massad’s statements following the terrorist attack on October 7 created pain for many in our community and contributed to the deep controversy on our campus. We have consistently condemned any celebration or promotion of violence or terror. We remain committed to principles of free expression and the open exchange of viewpoints and perspectives through opportunities for constructive dialogue and understanding throughout our campus community, and we seek to provide a learning environment and classrooms that promote intellectual inquiry and analytical thinking along with civility, tolerance, and respect. Professor Massad’s class is one of three courses Columbia students can elect to take next semester on the subject of Zionism and the history of Israel, two of which are offered through Columbia’s Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. Professor Massad's class is limited to 60 students and is not a required course.”

In his resignation letter, Friedman criticized the university’s response, calling it “insufficient and disingenuous.” He wrote:

“Massad’s comments were not offhand remarks that ‘caused pain for many in our community and contributed to deep divisions.’ They reflect his consistent worldview, which he continues to promote through interviews, podcasts, and articles.”

Friedman concluded: “The university’s values do not align with mine. I can no longer be associated with this institution.”