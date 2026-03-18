Sirens sound in central Israel after Iran missile attack

Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel and Samaria on Wednesday morning after missiles were launched from Iran.
A munition struck a residential area, sparking a fire and damaging several cars, but causing no injuries.
In a separate attack earlier Wednesday morning, sirens sounded in Be'er Sheva and surrounding areas in southern Israel following another launch from Iran. The incoming threat was intercepted, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Meanwhile, the IDF said it has "begun striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon" hours after issuing evacuation orders for Lebanese civilians in the Tyre area.
First published: 04:02, 03.18.26