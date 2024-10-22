IDF confirms reservist killed in operational accident near Gaza

Military says Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann, 21, from Mitzpe Yeriho fell during a vehicle accident close to the Gaza border; Friends, hometown mourn his loss 

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday that Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann, 21, from Mitzpe Yeriho, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, was killed during an operational vehicle accident near the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, a reserve soldier was seriously injured in a battle in southern Lebanon on Tuesday and was evacuated to a nearby hospital in Israel
2 View gallery
סמ"ר ישי מן ז"לסמ"ר ישי מן ז"ל
Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The Mateh Binyamin Regional Council mourned Mann's death, saying in a statement: "It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Yishai Mann, a resident of Mitzpe Yericho in the Gaza Strip. Yishai, 21, is survived by his parents, Michael and Dina, and three siblings: Abigail, Moriah and Akiva. The Mitzpe Yericho's community and council teams stand by the family in this difficult time."
2 View gallery
ישראל גנץישראל גנץ
Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz
(Photo: Shalev Shalom, TPS)
"We bow our heads in grief over this great loss and embrace the dear parents and siblings," Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz said. "We feel the heavy and profound cost of the State of Israel's revival. We won't falter. We will carry on, with heads held high, to a complete victory thanks to Yishai and his comrades and thanks to the Mann family and all the other heroic families."
