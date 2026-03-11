Trump says 'practically nothing left' to strike in Iran, but officials brace for more fighting

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war with Iran would end “soon,” arguing that there was “practically nothing left” to strike in the country after nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli attacks. “It will end when I want it to end,” Trump said in an interview with Axios.

Axios reported that, despite Trump’s comments suggesting the United States has largely achieved its objectives in the war, U.S. and Israeli officials said there had been no directive on when the fighting might stop. The report said officials on both sides were preparing for at least two more weeks of military action.

In a closed-door meeting with local government leaders, Netanyahu said Israel was operating on the assumption that the conflict would last “a few weeks” rather than days, according to people who attended the discussion. Those present said Israel’s aim was to conclude the most intensive phase of the war before Passover, or at least to degrade Iran’s launch capabilities enough to allow a shift to what officials described as an emergency routine.

