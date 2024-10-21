Nova massacre survivor takes own life

Shirel Golan was found dead on Sunday after taking her own life. She survived the horrific massacre at the Nova Festival on October 7 and was set to celebrate her 22nd birthday with her parents, with a plan to visit to the Western Wall and the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Many well-wishers sent her birthday messages, but she did not respond. Later, she was found in the yard of her home. "Since she survived, I noticed symptoms of post-trauma. The state did not provide her with the care she needed," her brother Eyal said.

2 View gallery Shirel Golan

"On the morning of October 7, after the sirens subsided, I texted our family group, and she replied that everything was okay. My brother and I set up a command center to guide her on where to go. Initially, she got into a car with friends, but at some point, she switched to a police officer's vehicle that rescued her to Kfar Maimon." He added, "It later emerged that everyone in the original car was killed, 11 people. It was a ride of death."

Eyal described Shirel's struggles: "After she survived, I saw signs of post-trauma like avoidance and withdrawal from social interactions. I urged her to seek help, but she said she only received support from the Nova association, not from the state." He shared that she fell into depression and was hospitalized twice in a psychiatric facility in the town of Pardes Hanna because no official recognized her as a victim of post-trauma from the Nova events. "The state failed Shirel," he lamented.

He recalled spending time with her during the Sukkot holiday, where she seemed okay. "I asked how she was, and she said she was fine. I gave her a hug and a kiss, not realizing it would be the last."

2 View gallery Some of the destruction after the massacre ( Photo: Jack Guez, AFP )

Eyal said Shirel left no note. "We are five siblings, and she was the youngest. The government needs to wake up. If it doesn't, there will be more cases like this. If the state had provided proper care, this wouldn't have happened. I've lost my sister, but I want to raise an outcry so others don't lose their loved ones."

"The ministry expresses deep sorrow over the untimely death of the Nova survivor and shares the family's and community’s grief," the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry said. "Survivors face many complex challenges in their recovery and healing processes. Together with the National Insurance Funds and partners like the 'Nova' association, we offer support and assistance to survivors."

