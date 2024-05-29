Ido died in an explosion near Rafah months after two of his best friends were killed in combat

The small community of Tzofar in the Arava region, home to only about 500 residents, has been repeatedly struck by tragedy. Since October 7, the town has lost three of its young members, all from the same high school class and close-knit group of friends.

Staff sergeant Ido Appel, who was killed by an explosive device near Rafah , was laid to rest on Wednesday in Tzofar’s small cemetery. His close friends, Staff sergeant Roy Elias and Staff sergeant Gali Roy Shakotai, had already been buried side by side after falling in battle – Gali during the horrific massacre on October 7, and Roy during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The three friends were inseparable, from their early days in kindergarten to their untimely deaths. Now, out of their school group of nine vibrant young individuals, only six remain. On Tuesday, upon hearing the devastating news of Ido’s death, the remaining members of the group left their military posts and reunited at home for the third time under such sorrowful circumstances.

4 View gallery Gali Roy Shakotai, Roy Elias, and Ido Appel

Avia, Ido Appel’s sister, shared that the family spoke with him for the last time just two days ago. "He celebrated his 21st birthday, and we dedicated a song to him on the radio. We made sure he heard the dedication. He texted us 'Thank you so much, and good night,' and said he appreciated it. That was our last conversation. Twenty-four hours later, we found out he had been killed," she recalled.

She described her brother as a quiet yet charismatic leader who fell alongside two other soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion – Staff sergeant Amir Galilove, 20, and Staff sergeant Uri Bar Or, 21.

"He was incredibly skilled, creative, and talented. He loved setting up decorations. We are children of the Arava, desert children, who love to celebrate and dance. He had golden hands; everything he touched turned out beautifully. He dreamed of opening a vintage car garage in the United States. Beyond that, he was an engaging conversationalist who always led people, and he was always surrounded by quality friends," his sister said.

4 View gallery Ido Appel ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

During the months of the war, Ido didn't share much about what he was going through, his sister recalls. "He only mentioned that they were moving from one location to another, in good company, and that he loved the people he was with. He became a radio operator in the company commander's post, having previously been a marksman. He was happy about his new role, which he took on his own initiative. He was always optimistic, with a smile on his face, and had an 'everything’s fine, mom, don’t worry' attitude," she said.

Meir Tzur, head of the Central Arava Regional Council, which has seen five of its sons killed in this war, said that "Ido served as a soldier in the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion. At the start of the war, he was injured by shrapnel but insisted on returning to fight alongside his comrades in Gaza. Ido was a quintessential redhead, beautiful and beloved, full of life, a talented boy with golden hands. He loved the Arava deeply and frequently went on jeep tours with friends across the desert."

"Just two days ago, he celebrated his 21st birthday, and his family was able to exchange messages with him the day before he fell. The grief in the community and the entire Arava is overwhelming. I embrace the Appel family and his friends, and mourn his death on behalf of all the residents of the Arava," Tzur said.

Amir's family asked to donate his organs

The family of Staff sergeant Amir Galilove, who was killed in an incident near Rafah, requested to donate his organs to save lives, the National Transplant Center announced. At Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, Amir’s corneas were preserved and will be transplanted to patients awaiting sight restoration. His mother, Ilana, said: "While we are devastated by this immense loss, we are proud to be the family of the kindest, most generous boy with the biggest heart, who even in death managed to save lives."

4 View gallery Staff sergeant Amir Galilove ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Alona Troup, Galilove’s high school teacher at Haemek Hamaaravi High School in Kibbutz Yifat in the Jezreel Valley, eulogized her student."I was his teacher for about a year and a half. He was a diligent, quiet, polite and well-mannered student who respected everyone. He was quiet and wonderful, fought hard for his studies, took every subject seriously, and was a good friend and a good student. He was a boy of values and quality, the kind every teacher dreams of having," she said.

"About a year ago, I was in touch with him, and at the beginning of the war, we exchanged messages. He shared that he was happy in the army. I understood from him and his friends that he was content where he was. He wrote that he was in the Nahal Brigade with friends. This morning, I learned about the tragedy and I can’t believe it. My heart goes out to his mother."

Uri was a gifted musician killed in 'cursed Rafah'

The parents of Staff sergeant Uri Bar Or, Kobi and Noa, announced their eldest son's death on Facebook, stating that he was killed in "cursed Rafah." On November 29, his mother posted a brief message with pictures of her son, writing: "Finally, after almost two months, he got to come home for a few hours. Take care of yourself, my child."

4 View gallery Staff sergeant Uri Bar Or

Uri studied music at the Ben-Gurion Academy and was considered a gifted musician. The head of the music program eulogized him as "a talented and humble student, gentle and unique. He had a special and rare connection with Professor Michael Wolpe, who guided his composition studies. May his memory be a blessing."

The Kibbutz Movement announced that it mourned and bowed its head in memory of the three fallen soldiers. "Uri was from the Midreshet Ben-Gurion at Sde Boker. He went on a year of service on behalf of the Kibbutz Movement before enlisting for combat service in the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion, along with a dedicated group from the movement. Nofar Luzatto, coordinator of the Nahal track in the Kibbutz Movement, shared that Uri was a significant social pillar within his group. He moved with his peers to Kibbutz Samar in the Arava and continued to volunteer there in the date palm branch."