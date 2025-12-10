Yedioth Ahronoth's Sima Kadmon wins Sokolov journalism prize

The Sokolov Award for Electronic Media was awarded to Amnon Rabi, Sima Kadmon and Gilad Tokatli for their joint work on the documentary series HaAchat (The One), broadcast by Kan. The judging committee praised the series, which focused on the Israeli Air Force's 201st Squadron during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, for its exceptional journalistic quality, combining deep investigative work, intimate interviews and meticulous direction.

The Sokolov Award for Electronic Media was awarded to Amnon Rabi, Sima Kadmon and Gilad Tokatli for their joint work on the documentary series HaAchat (The One), broadcast by Kan. The judging committee praised the series, which focused on the Israeli Air Force's 201st Squadron during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, for its exceptional journalistic quality, combining deep investigative work, intimate interviews and meticulous direction.

The Sokolov Award for Electronic Media was awarded to Amnon Rabi, Sima Kadmon and Gilad Tokatli for their joint work on the documentary series HaAchat (The One), broadcast by Kan. The judging committee praised the series, which focused on the Israeli Air Force's 201st Squadron during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, for its exceptional journalistic quality, combining deep investigative work, intimate interviews and meticulous direction.