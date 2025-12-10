Yedioth Ahronoth's Sima Kadmon wins Sokolov journalism prize

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality held its annual Sokolov and Dosh Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening at the Einav Cultural Center, honoring excellence in journalism and editorial cartooning for 2025 (Hebrew year 5786).
The Sokolov Award for Electronic Media was awarded to Amnon Rabi, Sima Kadmon and Gilad Tokatli for their joint work on the documentary series HaAchat (The One), broadcast by Kan. The judging committee praised the series, which focused on the Israeli Air Force's 201st Squadron during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, for its exceptional journalistic quality, combining deep investigative work, intimate interviews and meticulous direction.
Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Kadmon, a veteran journalist for Yedioth Ahronoth, ynet's parent newspaper, addressed the state of press freedom in Israel. “The media has become a target to be intimidated, conquered, shattered, destroyed,” she said. “Just like the police, the prosecution and the judiciary. It’s unfortunate that even on this celebratory occasion we must issue a warning. I don’t want to further darken the already grim mood, only to express hope that we will still see different governments, different times and a different culture.”
The Sokolov Award for Electronic Journalism was also presented to journalist and director Anat Goren, while the Sokolov Award for Print Journalism went to reporters Joshua (Josh) Briner and Nir Hasson. The Dosh Award for Editorial Cartooning was awarded to cartoonist Uri Fink.