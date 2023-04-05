IDF strikes in Gaza after factions launch rockets into Israel

The IDF struck Gaza on Wednesday after at least nine rockets were launched at communities in the south following Jerusalem police clashes with Palestinians on Temple mount

( Rockets launched from Gaza )





Sirens blared overnight in Gaza border communities as eight of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system or landed in open fields.

3 View gallery IDF strikes Gaza on Wednesday, after rocket attack ( Photo: Reuters )

The rocket attack came soon after Jerusalem police entered the Temple Mount mosque compound to arrest "masked agitators," who locked themselves inside the al Aqsa mosque. The police action was harshly condemned by both Jordan and Egypt.

3 View gallery Rocket fire from Gaza

3 View gallery Worshippers at the al Aqsa Mosque ( Photo: AP )

Clashes were also reported in several locations in the West Bank and at least one Israeli was injured.

The Hamas terror group called on Palestinians to protect the Muslim holy site

Military sources said the rockets were launched by the Islamic Jihad faction in response to reported intentions of Jewish extremists to enter the Temple Mount to hold an ancient religious Passover ceremony that includes sacrificing a lamb. This led to the violent clashes at al Aqsa.

Security officials were convening to discuss ways to diffuse the tension ahead of the Jewish holiday as forces were on high alert for further violence.