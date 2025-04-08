IDF chief calls on soldiers to defeat Rafah Brigade, declared destroyed 6 months ago

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited troops in the area of the Morag Corridor in the Gaza Strip and told them to "bring about the defeat of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade," despite the IDF declaring the brigade had been neutralized six months ago.
Zamir conducted a field assessment and tour Tuesday alongside senior commanders including Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, 36th Division commander Brig. Gen. Moran Omer and other officers.
The military said Zamir spoke with commanders and soldiers from the 36th Division currently operating in the area along the newly established Morag route, and approved ongoing operational plans.
"You, the troops of the 36th Division, have returned to operate in the Gaza Strip, in an area where IDF troops are operating for the first time, the Morag Corridor, in an operation that caught the enemy by surprise, resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists, and led to the locating of numerous weapons. You are applying significant pressure. I expect you to bring about the defeat of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade and to achieve victory wherever you operate," he told them.
"As we approach Passover, the holiday of Freedom, the objective of our operation here is clear and just — the return of all our hostages, the achievement of victory, and the dismantling of Hamas," he added.
The IDF previously declared the Hamas Rafah Brigade “defeated” in September, roughly two weeks after announcing it had been “collapsed” during fighting in the Strip. However, upon assuming office, Zamir dismissed such declarations of “defeat,” emphasizing in his inaugural address that they were premature.
Separately, the IDF announced Tuesday evening that Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah air defense weapons depot in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. According to Lebanese media outlets, including those affiliated with the terror group, the strike took place near the village of Khoush Tal Safiyeh, west of Baalbek. Reports also said ambulances were seen arriving at the scene and that Israeli aircraft were still flying at low altitude in the area.